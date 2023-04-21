Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] moved up 61.42: Why It’s Important

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [AMEX: SATX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 61.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 71.11%. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SatixFy and Presto Engineering Partner to Test and Qualify Radiation Hardened Space-Grade ASICs for Next-Gen Satellite Communications.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Presto Engineering, a recognized expert in ASIC design and semiconductor engineering and production services. This partnership supports SatixFy’s growth of the Satellites constellation-based communication market by developing high-quality, space-grade and radhard (radiation hardened) ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits).

ASICs designed for space applications must undergo rigorous testing and qualification processes to ensure their performance and reliability in the harsh radiation and thermal environments of space. They are designed with radiation-hardening features, such as error-correcting codes and specialized semiconductor processes, to reduce the risk of radiation-induced errors and other malfunctions.

Over the last 12 months, SATX stock dropped by -85.55%.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.16 million, with 80.67 million shares outstanding and 30.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, SATX stock reached a trading volume of 11138713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Satixfy Communications Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.37.

SATX Stock Performance Analysis:

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.11. With this latest performance, SATX shares gained by 51.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0665, while it was recorded at 0.9141 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Satixfy Communications Ltd. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] managed to generate an average of $320,581 per employee.Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 22.90% of SATX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATX stocks are: COHEN & CO FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,150,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 55.09% of the total institutional ownership; ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,950,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 million in SATX stocks shares; and FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.71 million in SATX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Satixfy Communications Ltd. [AMEX:SATX] by around 10,867,200 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 17,162,165 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,424,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,605,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SATX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,463,468 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 15,306,787 shares during the same period.