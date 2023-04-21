Royal Bank of Canada [RY] Is Currently -0.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Royal Bank of Canada [NYSE: RY] loss -0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $100.00 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM that Home advantage: RBC launches Canada’s newest savings and investing account for prospective home buyers.

A new tax-efficient option for Canadians saving to buy a home, the First Home Savings Account (FHSA) combines the best of an RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) and a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account).

Almost one-third of non-homeowners are planning to use FHSA to save for a home purchase.

Royal Bank of Canada represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $137.09 billion with the latest information. RY stock price has been found in the range of $99.40 to $100.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 827.76K shares, RY reached a trading volume of 4761382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RY shares is $106.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Bank of Canada shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Bank of Canada stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Bank of Canada is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 428.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for RY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.48.

Royal Bank of Canada [RY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, RY shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Royal Bank of Canada [RY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.47, while it was recorded at 99.90 for the last single week of trading, and 96.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Bank of Canada [RY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.97.

Return on Total Capital for RY is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Bank of Canada [RY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.13. Additionally, RY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Bank of Canada [RY] managed to generate an average of $172,750 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Bank of Canada go to 7.27%.