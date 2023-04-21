Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Revenue clocked in at $26.90 million, down -23.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] closed the trading session at $1.16 on 04/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.13, while the highest price level was $1.31. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Precigen Presents Preclinical Data for the Next Generation Mesothelin UltraCAR-T® with Intrinsic PD-1 Blockade at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023.

– First preclinical data presented for the next generation of the UltraCAR-T platform utilizing a mesothelin (MSLN) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) –.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

– MSLN is overexpressed on multiple solid tumors such as mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.68 percent and weekly performance of 4.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, PGEN reached to a volume of 2339750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

PGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1770, while it was recorded at 1.1320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7179 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -277.25 and a Gross Margin at +58.61. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -296.47.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -31.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.73. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$381,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Precigen Inc. [PGEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $146 million, or 60.50% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 83,465,566, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,172,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.48 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.66 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 4,831,198 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,493,238 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 116,650,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,974,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 751,310 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,309,772 shares during the same period.