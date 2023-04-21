Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] Revenue clocked in at $2.46 billion, down -32.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] price plunged by -1.64 percent to reach at -$0.06.

A sum of 3298866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares reached a high of $3.62 and dropped to a low of $3.45 until finishing in the latest session at $3.59.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The one-year PSNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.71. The average equity rating for PSNY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PSNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20.

PSNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, PSNY shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Fundamentals:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87 million, or 6.10% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 6,037,897, which is approximately 38.816% of the company’s market cap and around 51.44% of the total institutional ownership; AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB, holding 4,400,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.06 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $10.75 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly -30.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 4,427,584 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,359,857 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,052,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,839,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,488,705 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,965,398 shares during the same period.