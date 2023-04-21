Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Stock trading around $12.09 per share: What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] loss -1.06% or -0.13 points to close at $12.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4262809 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2023.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported that for the month of March 2023, the Company had an average of 131 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company had an average of 131 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company’s monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company’s drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract in the United States. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company’s operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company’s financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

It opened the trading session at $11.95, the shares rose to $12.39 and dropped to $11.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTEN points out that the company has recorded -14.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, PTEN reached to a volume of 4262809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $19.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PTEN stock

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.54 and a Gross Margin at +11.98. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.84.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.37. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] managed to generate an average of $23,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $2,594 million, or 99.00% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,182,824, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,004,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.78 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $176.44 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 14,361,374 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 13,594,107 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 184,313,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,268,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,560,273 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,563,508 shares during the same period.