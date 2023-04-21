Oppenheimer lifts MDxHealth SA [MDXH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MDxHealth SA [NASDAQ: MDXH] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.14 during the day while it closed the day at $3.84. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Foundational LCD Covers Select mdx for Prostate Cancer.

NEWS RELEASE – INSIDE INFORMATIONApril 19, 2023, 4:00PM EDT / 22:00 CET.

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – April 19, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, received notice that its Select mdx for Prostate Cancer test has successfully completed a rigorous technical assessment process with the Molecular Diagnostics Services (MolDX) Program developed by Palmetto GBA. Select mdx will be reimbursed throughout the U.S. for Medicare patients who meet coverage conditions under the foundational Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for Molecular Biomarkers to Risk-Stratify Patients at Increased Risk for Prostate Cancer.

MDxHealth SA stock has also gained 16.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDXH stock has declined by -43.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.26% and lost -41.91% year-on date.

The market cap for MDXH stock reached $62.94 million, with 27.04 million shares outstanding and 26.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 214.24K shares, MDXH reached a trading volume of 3533576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MDxHealth SA [MDXH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDXH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDXH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for MDxHealth SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDxHealth SA is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDXH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

MDXH stock trade performance evaluation

MDxHealth SA [MDXH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.36. With this latest performance, MDXH shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDXH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for MDxHealth SA [MDXH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

MDxHealth SA [MDXH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDxHealth SA [MDXH] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.28 and a Gross Margin at +51.87. MDxHealth SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.86.

MDxHealth SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MDxHealth SA [MDXH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 11.55% of MDXH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDXH stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 1,958,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; MVM PARTNERS, LLC, holding 916,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 million in MDXH stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.28 million in MDXH stock with ownership of nearly -0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MDxHealth SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in MDxHealth SA [NASDAQ:MDXH] by around 917,917 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 63 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,045,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,963,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDXH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 917,466 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 60 shares during the same period.