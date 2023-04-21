Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] moved up 0.03: Why It’s Important

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] traded at a high on 04/20/23, posting a 0.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.90. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Oak Street Health Announces Cancellation of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or “Oak Street Health”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced its Board of Directors has cancelled its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:30 A.M., Central Time (the “Annual Meeting”).

This follows the previously announced definitive agreement under which CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS or “CVS Health”), a leading health solutions company, will acquire Oak Street Health in an all-cash transaction at $39.00 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. Oak Street Health currently anticipates that the transaction will close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the merger by Oak Street Health stockholders. Oak Street Health expects that the current members of its Board of Directors will continue as directors until the closing of the transaction. Upon closing of the transaction, Oak Street Health common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2670792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oak Street Health Inc. stands at 0.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.56%.

The market cap for OSH stock reached $9.50 billion, with 236.40 million shares outstanding and 220.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, OSH reached a trading volume of 2670792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $37.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. On September 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSH shares from 32 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40.

How has OSH stock performed recently?

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.08 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.49, while it was recorded at 38.87 for the last single week of trading, and 27.38 for the last 200 days.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.47 and a Gross Margin at +1.99. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.56.

Return on Total Capital for OSH is now -42.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.85. Additionally, OSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] managed to generate an average of -$84,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

There are presently around $8,888 million, or 99.00% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 32,550,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $946.48 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly -3.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 14,746,657 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 9,932,952 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 203,864,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,543,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,488,638 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,781,589 shares during the same period.