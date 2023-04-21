New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] is 28.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] price surged by 4.54 percent to reach at $1.94. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 5:18 AM that New Oriental Announces Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2023, which is the third quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2023.

A sum of 5384482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $45.86 and dropped to a low of $43.95 until finishing in the latest session at $44.65.

The one-year EDU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.93. The average equity rating for EDU stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $50.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18.80 to $36.60, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDU in the course of the last twelve months was 48.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.42. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 21.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 308.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.56, while it was recorded at 40.64 for the last single week of trading, and 31.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.25.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now -9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.36. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of -$174,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

EDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,748 million, or 55.60% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 5,793,928, which is approximately -24.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 3,972,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.67 million in EDU stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $168.38 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 15,827,576 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 32,267,613 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,247,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,342,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,402,274 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 12,010,375 shares during the same period.