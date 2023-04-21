MKM Partners slashes price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] – find out why.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] closed the trading session at $179.70 on 04/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $174.575, while the highest price level was $180.59.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.59 percent and weekly performance of 4.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, MMC reached to a volume of 3430104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $185.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $181 to $178, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 47.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MMC stock trade performance evaluation

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.12, while it was recorded at 175.10 for the last single week of trading, and 164.08 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.80.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 21.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.06. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $35,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 9.08%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,079 million, or 90.80% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,717,203, which is approximately 0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,140,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.49 billion in MMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 18,451,920 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 16,592,432 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 403,301,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,345,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,373,948 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,544,300 shares during the same period.