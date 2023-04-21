Maxim Group lifts Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RCRT] gained 24.11% or 0.06 points to close at $0.33 with a heavy trading volume of 8198935 shares. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM that Recruiter.com Launches AI-Driven Candidate Pitch Web Application.

Innovative App Leverages ChatGPT to Instantly Convert Resumes into Compelling Professional Profiles.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (“Recruiter.com”) is excited to announce the beta launch of Candidate Pitch, a groundbreaking app powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The app instantly converts resumes into captivating professional career profiles using artificial intelligence (“AI”), streamlining the job search process and enabling job seekers and recruiters to create persuasive text-based summaries that showcase unique skills and experience.

It opened the trading session at $0.3485, the shares rose to $0.36 and dropped to $0.271, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCRT points out that the company has recorded -52.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -65.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 675.66K shares, RCRT reached to a volume of 8198935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recruiter.com Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for RCRT stock

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.36. With this latest performance, RCRT shares gained by 48.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3050, while it was recorded at 0.2682 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7344 for the last 200 days.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.51.

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.60% of RCRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,854, which is approximately -16.928% of the company’s market cap and around 30.42% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 66,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in RCRT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14000.0 in RCRT stock with ownership of nearly -29.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recruiter.com Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RCRT] by around 15,794 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 462,924 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 189,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCRT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,033 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 413,839 shares during the same period.