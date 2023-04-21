Masco Corporation [MAS] Stock trading around $51.00 per share: What’s Next?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Behr Paint Company Debuts First-Ever Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, “Cordovan Brown”.

The rich and timeless brown hue pairs perfectly with neutrals to elevate any outdoor space.

Behr Paint Company: Exterior Wood Stain Colour of the Year – Cordovan Brown.

A sum of 2880424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. Masco Corporation shares reached a high of $51.68 and dropped to a low of $50.085 until finishing in the latest session at $51.00.

The one-year MAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.85. The average equity rating for MAS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $57.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $49 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on MAS stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 57 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.94, while it was recorded at 49.87 for the last single week of trading, and 50.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masco Corporation Fundamentals:

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 2.53%.

Masco Corporation [MAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,825 million, or 97.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,772,858, which is approximately 1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 21,423,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $844.32 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly -0.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 17,493,208 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 11,498,102 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 186,350,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,341,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,648,475 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,864,796 shares during the same period.