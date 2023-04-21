Market cap of Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] reaches 2.22B – now what?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.11 at the close of the session, down -1.16%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Equinox Gold First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Annual Meeting and Chairman’s Update.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 18, 2023) – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) will announce its unaudited first quarter financial and operating results on May 2, 2023, after market close, and will host a series of meetings on May 3, 2023, as described below.

Equinox Gold Corp. stock is now 55.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.28 and lowest of $5.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.65, which means current price is +53.92% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 3363663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has EQX stock performed recently?

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 17.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]

There are presently around $514 million, or 50.21% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,083,448, which is approximately -5.242% of the company’s market cap and around 8.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,902,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.03 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $36.89 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 22.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 15,586,055 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 9,373,092 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 74,489,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,448,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,304,797 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 432,367 shares during the same period.