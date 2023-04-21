Market cap of Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] reaches 4.13M – now what?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: CMND] price surged by 13.13 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM that Clearmind Medicine Engages Experienced Contract Research Organization to Support its First-in-Human Clinical Trial.

The CRO will act as a project manager, provide support in regulatory affairs, site selection and initiation, recruitment support, clinical monitoring, data management and more.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A sum of 3486760 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Clearmind Medicine Inc. shares reached a high of $0.699 and dropped to a low of $0.56 until finishing in the latest session at $0.63.

Guru’s Opinion on Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

CMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.83. With this latest performance, CMND shares dropped by -78.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.84 for Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4666, while it was recorded at 0.5754 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Clearmind Medicine Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CMND is now -510.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -571.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -571.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.38.

Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.08% of CMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMND stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 44,351, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.44% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in CMND stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.0 in CMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:CMND] by around 46,909 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMND stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,909 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.