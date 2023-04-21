Market cap of Antero Resources Corporation [AR] reaches 6.68B – now what?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.45.

The one-year AR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.53. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $33.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $31 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.43, while it was recorded at 23.40 for the last single week of trading, and 32.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,623 million, or 79.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 43,540,307, which is approximately -4.805% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,562,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.71 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $581.26 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 102.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

239 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 49,358,898 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 39,810,865 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 153,419,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,588,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,899,197 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,835,107 shares during the same period.