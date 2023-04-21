Market cap of AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC] reaches 656.49M – now what?

AltC Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: ALCC] price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.12.

A sum of 6523294 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 174.58K shares. AltC Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $10.26 and dropped to a low of $10.15 until finishing in the latest session at $10.24.

Guru’s Opinion on AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AltC Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

ALCC Stock Performance Analysis:

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, ALCC shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.39 for AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AltC Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77.

AltC Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $482 million, or 95.60% of ALCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALCC stocks are: EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 4,847,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.82% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.48 million in ALCC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $34.61 million in ALCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in AltC Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:ALCC] by around 6,070,402 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 7,190,342 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 34,360,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,621,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALCC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,556 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 6,518,500 shares during the same period.