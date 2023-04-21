Market Analysts see Veru Inc. [VERU] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.29%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Veru Sells ENTADFI® Business for $20 Million Plus up to an Additional $80 Million from Sales Milestones.

“The sale of ENTADFI and revenues from our FC2 business provide Veru with financial flexibility and resources to advance our important drug candidates, enobosarm for 2nd line AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer and sabizabulin for SARS-CoV-2 viral ARDS, that could yield Phase 3 clinical trial data in 2024,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru Inc.

Over the last 12 months, VERU stock dropped by -89.92%. The one-year Veru Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.0. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $101.64 million, with 80.56 million shares outstanding and 61.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, VERU stock reached a trading volume of 7004943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.90 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3736, while it was recorded at 1.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4368 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 49.10% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: CANDRIAM S.C.A. with ownership of 10,216,487, which is approximately 170.195% of the company’s market cap and around 19.22% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 7,858,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 million in VERU stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $7.51 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 14.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 14,510,055 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 7,467,672 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 24,581,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,559,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 662,040 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,774,579 shares during the same period.