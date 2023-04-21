Market Analysts see Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] falling to $1.60. Time to buy?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] gained 41.04% or 0.14 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 14371605 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.3226, the shares rose to $0.72 and dropped to $0.3062, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SUNL points out that the company has recorded -57.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -84.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 334.58K shares, SUNL reached to a volume of 14371605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNL shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on SUNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUNL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.73.

Trading performance analysis for SUNL stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.56. With this latest performance, SUNL shares gained by 34.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.52 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8037, while it was recorded at 0.3473 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7981 for the last 200 days.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.94 and a Gross Margin at -11.27. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.72.

Return on Total Capital for SUNL is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.66. Additionally, SUNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] managed to generate an average of -$710,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]

There are presently around $14 million, or 78.40% of SUNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNL stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 7,337,241, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 7,051,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 million in SUNL stocks shares; and ECP CONTROLCO, LLC, currently with $1.35 million in SUNL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SUNL] by around 12,496,519 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 8,087,298 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,907,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,491,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,248,178 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,793,102 shares during the same period.