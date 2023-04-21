Market Analysts see Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gaining to $82. Time to buy?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] traded at a low on 04/20/23, posting a -9.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.08. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $1.86 billion.

GAAP (loss) per share of $(2.09); non-GAAP (loss) per share of $(0.28).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7957131 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at 4.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for STX stock reached $12.04 billion, with 206.00 million shares outstanding and 205.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 7957131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $67.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $50 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $69, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on STX stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STX shares from 85 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 76.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has STX stock performed recently?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.65. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.51 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.76, while it was recorded at 62.48 for the last single week of trading, and 63.09 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 34.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,225.69. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,677.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $41,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to -8.26%.

Insider trade positions for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

There are presently around $11,186 million, or 87.80% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,292,557, which is approximately -0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,381,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.04 million in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $844.65 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 23,611,977 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 18,195,055 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 136,149,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,956,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,776,739 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,151 shares during the same period.