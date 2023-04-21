Market Analysts see NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] gained 9.11% on the last trading session, reaching $6.23 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM that NextDecade to Establish Permanent Conservation at the Las Lomas Area.

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) plans to acquire from the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) 1,500 acres of the Las Lomas ecological preserve as part of its ongoing sustainability and community commitments tied to the Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) project. NextDecade’s commitments include habitat mitigation, wetland restoration, emissions reductions, and community investments.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On March 15, 2023, BND unanimously voted to pass a resolution to preserve the Las Lomas area located within the 40,000 acres of the Port of Brownsville. Upon the announcement of a positive final investment decision on the RGLNG project, NextDecade will acquire 1,500 acres of the Las Lomas preserve and establish a permanent conservation easement, protecting the acreage in perpetuity.

NextDecade Corporation represents 143.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $860.05 million with the latest information. NEXT stock price has been found in the range of $5.41 to $6.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 697.79K shares, NEXT reached a trading volume of 2604231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $2 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextDecade Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on NEXT stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NEXT shares from 3 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for NEXT stock

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.27. With this latest performance, NEXT shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]

There are presently around $661 million, or 83.30% of NEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXT stocks are: YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 57,319,619, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VALINOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 14,861,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.86 million in NEXT stocks shares; and BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP, currently with $54.64 million in NEXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ:NEXT] by around 11,422,075 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,082,944 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 100,237,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,742,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEXT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,561,746 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 859,837 shares during the same period.