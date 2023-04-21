Market Analysts see Nevro Corp. [NVRO] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Nevro Corp. [NYSE: NVRO] loss -15.44% on the last trading session, reaching $33.25 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Nevro Names Kevin Thornal as New Chief Executive Officer and President.

D. Keith Grossman to be Appointed as Executive Chairman.

Company Announces Preliminary, Unaudited Worldwide Revenue for First Quarter of 2023 of $96.3 Million and Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Revenue and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Nevro Corp. represents 35.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.18 billion with the latest information. NVRO stock price has been found in the range of $30.0605 to $38.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 562.97K shares, NVRO reached a trading volume of 3395205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nevro Corp. [NVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVRO shares is $44.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Nevro Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Nevro Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on NVRO stock. On December 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NVRO shares from 41 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nevro Corp. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVRO in the course of the last twelve months was 68.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

Trading performance analysis for NVRO stock

Nevro Corp. [NVRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, NVRO shares gained by 6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Nevro Corp. [NVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.93, while it was recorded at 36.75 for the last single week of trading, and 40.71 for the last 200 days.

Nevro Corp. [NVRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nevro Corp. [NVRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.32 and a Gross Margin at +65.47. Nevro Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for NVRO is now -19.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nevro Corp. [NVRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.48. Additionally, NVRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nevro Corp. [NVRO] managed to generate an average of $2,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Nevro Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Nevro Corp. [NVRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nevro Corp. go to 25.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nevro Corp. [NVRO]

There are presently around $1,514 million, or 99.70% of NVRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVRO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,186,853, which is approximately 19.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,596,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.74 million in NVRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $161.42 million in NVRO stock with ownership of nearly 13.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nevro Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Nevro Corp. [NYSE:NVRO] by around 8,051,032 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 4,011,837 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 26,434,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,496,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVRO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,116,843 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,006,963 shares during the same period.