Market Analysts see Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gaining to $500. Time to buy?

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] jumped around 35.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $526.52 at the close of the session, up 7.23%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 26, 2023.

Lam Research Corporation (the “Company,” “Lam,” “Lam Research”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 26, 2023 (the “March 2023 quarter”).

Lam Research Corporation stock is now 25.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LRCX Stock saw the intraday high of $536.50 and lowest of $508.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 548.85, which means current price is +29.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 4033614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $516.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $495 to $505. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $525 to $520, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LRCX shares from 515 to 550.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 18.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has LRCX stock performed recently?

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 499.85, while it was recorded at 501.28 for the last single week of trading, and 455.08 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.62. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.80.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 47.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.22. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] managed to generate an average of $260,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 2.28%.

Insider trade positions for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

There are presently around $56,794 million, or 86.40% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,788,267, which is approximately 1.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,027,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.75 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -0.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 641 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 14,127,481 shares. Additionally, 641 investors decreased positions by around 11,098,048 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 90,440,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,665,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,154,825 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 5,015,892 shares during the same period.