Market Analysts see Amphenol Corporation [APH] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] loss -0.25% or -0.19 points to close at $77.16 with a heavy trading volume of 2856722 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Corporation Releases 2022 Sustainability Report.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report.

“Amphenol continues to strengthen our commitment to corporate sustainability across our organization, all while delivering exceptional performance for our shareholders,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

It opened the trading session at $76.96, the shares rose to $77.54 and dropped to $76.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APH points out that the company has recorded 10.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, APH reached to a volume of 2856722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $86.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $87 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 35.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corporation [APH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, APH shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.61, while it was recorded at 77.94 for the last single week of trading, and 76.02 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 9.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amphenol Corporation [APH]

There are presently around $44,554 million, or 96.80% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,419,682, which is approximately 1.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 53,735,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.51 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly 1.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

494 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 25,215,258 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 16,132,141 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 534,654,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,001,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,753,277 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,514 shares during the same period.