Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Is Currently 0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.51 during the day while it closed the day at $13.35. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM that CORRECTING and REPLACING Liberty Energy Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

The second to last table entitled “Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and Operational Measures” should have the March 31 columns updated to read 2023 and 2022, respectively (instead of 2022 and 2021).

Liberty Energy Inc. stock has also loss -0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRT stock has declined by -8.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.31% and lost -16.61% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $2.33 billion, with 181.09 million shares outstanding and 166.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 3346494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $21.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 21 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading, and 14.67 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 30.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.34. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $87,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 24.70%.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,030 million, or 87.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,929,126, which is approximately -8.83% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,954,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.54 million in LBRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $175.85 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 22,063,808 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 15,707,326 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 115,703,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,474,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,878,461 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,233,758 shares during the same period.