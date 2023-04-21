Lennar Corporation [LEN] is 23.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] gained 2.35% on the last trading session, reaching $111.87 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM that Quarterra Multifamily Announces Start of Leasing at Miller & York Apartments.

New Community Connects Residents with Charlotte’s Highly Coveted LoSo Neighborhood.

Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment developer, builder, and asset manager, today announced the start of leasing at Miller & York, an urban infill community in Charlotte’s dynamic Lower South End, or LoSo, neighborhood.

Lennar Corporation represents 286.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.49 billion with the latest information. LEN stock price has been found in the range of $110.68 to $113.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 3143012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $114.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $79 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $102, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on LEN stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LEN shares from 85 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.07.

Trading performance analysis for LEN stock

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.85 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.67, while it was recorded at 108.29 for the last single week of trading, and 89.05 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.38. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $379,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $26,378 million, or 98.20% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,212,757, which is approximately 0.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 25,775,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.2 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 19,270,548 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 20,689,074 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 201,378,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,338,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,808,250 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,522 shares during the same period.