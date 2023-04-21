KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is 14.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] loss -1.78% or -0.96 points to close at $52.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3533148 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 5:30 AM that KKR Invests in Leading Strategic Advisory and Communications Firm, FGS Global.

KKR today announced an agreement to make a growth investment in leading strategic advisory and communications firm, FGS Global (the “Company”). Under the terms of the agreement, WPP plc (“WPP”) will remain the Company’s majority owner and FGS employees will remain substantial shareholders. FGS also plans to expand its employee ownership to include nearly half of its staff worldwide. Golden Gate Capital, an FGS shareholder since 2016, will exit its investment through the sale of its interest to KKR.

FGS is a leader in all aspects of strategic advisory and communications, including corporate reputation, crisis management, government affairs and is a leading advisor on business-critical financial communications worldwide. FGS’s always-on global platform delivers trusted advice, data-driven insights and hands-on execution for clients navigating their defining moments. The Company’s 1,300 experts across 27 global offices oversee an integrated suite of reputation-shaping capabilities, with deep local relationships and extensive knowledge across industries and geographies. FGS empowers its over 1,600 clients to effectively engage with their key stakeholders and supports them in navigating important issues ranging from sustainability to litigation, regulatory developments and cybersecurity.

It opened the trading session at $53.17, the shares rose to $53.50 and dropped to $52.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 14.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 3533148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $66.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.87.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.39, while it was recorded at 52.83 for the last single week of trading, and 51.04 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 7.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $25,681 million, or 55.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 39,020,237, which is approximately 11.549% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,946,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.89 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

331 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 40,528,265 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 33,504,706 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 402,252,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 476,285,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,514,986 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,466,572 shares during the same period.