Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell -24.81% so far this year. What now?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] traded at a low on 04/20/23, posting a -11.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.40.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3980662 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at 10.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.59%.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $85.07 million, with 200.27 million shares outstanding and 155.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 3980662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has HYMC stock performed recently?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.86. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4226, while it was recorded at 0.4757 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6564 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.97 and a Gross Margin at -62.50. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

Insider trade positions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $22 million, or 28.20% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 17,923,698, which is approximately -26.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,501,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.83 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.25 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 2,655,595 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 8,751,202 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 38,175,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,582,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 969,270 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 465,284 shares during the same period.