Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell -16.00% so far this year. What now?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] loss -1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $21.06 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Healthpeak Properties to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report first quarter financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 8338797. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak’s website through April 28, 2024, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through May 5, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 and entering conference ID number 6674490.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. represents 537.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.77 billion with the latest information. PEAK stock price has been found in the range of $20.97 to $21.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 3885524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $27.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PEAK stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PEAK shares from 23 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEAK in the course of the last twelve months was 158.58.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.84, while it was recorded at 21.23 for the last single week of trading, and 24.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.12. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $2,493,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

There are presently around $10,858 million, or 97.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,991,432, which is approximately 0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,437,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $838.27 million in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 39,236,191 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 40,425,080 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 428,429,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,090,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,701,264 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,006,488 shares during the same period.