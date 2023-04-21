For The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.45%. The company report on February 15, 2023 at 6:01 AM that The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results; Announces $700 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Q4 revenue grew 24% year over year to $491 million. 2022 revenue increased 32% year over year to $1,578 million.

The Trade Desk also announced its board of directors’ authorization to repurchase up to $700 million of its Class A common stock.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock dropped by -6.98%. The one-year The Trade Desk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.74. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.86 billion, with 489.24 million shares outstanding and 441.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 3289498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $68.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while New Street analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 66.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.89, while it was recorded at 61.57 for the last single week of trading, and 54.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.34. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $19,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,695 million, or 77.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 47,175,426, which is approximately 5.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,691,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.15 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 25,616,514 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 21,611,375 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 288,669,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,897,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,961,829 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,430,056 shares during the same period.