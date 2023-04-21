For Leslie’s Inc. [LESL], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.735 during the day while it closed the day at $10.66. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

Leslie’s Inc. stock has also loss -1.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LESL stock has declined by -20.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.18% and lost -12.69% year-on date.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $1.99 billion, with 183.27 million shares outstanding and 176.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 4258977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,230 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,874,518, which is approximately 2.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,124,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.77 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $156.87 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 30,304,280 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 30,007,455 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 149,502,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,814,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,516,532 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,119,898 shares during the same period.