For Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.88 during the day while it closed the day at $24.68.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock has also loss -0.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPK stock has inclined by 11.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.17% and gained 10.92% year-on date.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $7.62 billion, with 308.50 million shares outstanding and 303.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 3213749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.26, while it was recorded at 24.87 for the last single week of trading, and 22.66 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 15.09%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,430 million, or 94.10% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,693,875, which is approximately 1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,070,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.59 million in GPK stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $419.76 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -18.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 37,545,434 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 27,752,137 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 232,017,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,314,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,224,651 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 8,128,758 shares during the same period.