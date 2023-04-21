Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Revenue clocked in at $29.72 billion, down -3.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] price plunged by -1.75 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Flex Recognized as a 2022 Supplier of the Year by General Motors.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced it has been recognized by General Motors (GM) as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. This award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies that are among the highest quality in the automotive industry. The Supplier of the Year award was presented to Flex at GM’s recent 31st annual Supplier of the Year in San Antonio, Texas.

“This recognition is a testament to the success of our longstanding partnership with GM as we work together to advance the future of the rapidly-evolving automotive landscape. We proudly enable GM to get their product innovations to market faster and with greater resilience through our global design and manufacturing services,” said Mike Thoeny, President, Automotive, Flex. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with GM to accelerate the promise of next-generation mobility for customers, businesses, and people everywhere.”.

A sum of 7285189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.44M shares. Flex Ltd. shares reached a high of $21.03 and dropped to a low of $20.66 until finishing in the latest session at $20.78.

The one-year FLEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.08.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 21.41 for the last single week of trading, and 20.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 11.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.20. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $5,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.31%.

There are presently around $9,284 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 51,875,426, which is approximately -3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 31,484,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665.89 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $568.29 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -1.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 39,381,800 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 38,259,223 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 361,305,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,946,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,431,015 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,531,537 shares during the same period.