F5 Inc. [FFIV] Is Currently -2.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

F5 Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] loss -2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $134.16 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Latest F5 research reveals 79 percent of APAC consumers are willing to sacrifice data security for convenience.

F5’s latest Curve of Convenience 2023 report shows data security taking a back seat with APAC consumers, with an increased willingness to save and share personal payment data on multiple platforms.

F5’s (NASDAQ: FFIV) latest report Curve of Convenience 2023 Report: The Pursuit of APIs has revealed that 79 percent of Asia Pacific consumers are willing to grant companies access to their data in exchange for better utility and customer experience, with 96% percent willing to save sensitive data onto websites and applications for a more streamlined process.

F5 Inc. represents 60.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.49 billion with the latest information. FFIV stock price has been found in the range of $127.05 to $134.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 543.00K shares, FFIV reached a trading volume of 2592084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F5 Inc. [FFIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIV shares is $165.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for F5 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for F5 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F5 Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIV in the course of the last twelve months was 15.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for FFIV stock

F5 Inc. [FFIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, FFIV shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.62 for F5 Inc. [FFIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.25, while it was recorded at 140.97 for the last single week of trading, and 149.36 for the last 200 days.

F5 Inc. [FFIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F5 Inc. [FFIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +78.55. F5 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Total Capital for FFIV is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F5 Inc. [FFIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.92. Additionally, FFIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F5 Inc. [FFIV] managed to generate an average of $45,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.F5 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

F5 Inc. [FFIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F5 Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at F5 Inc. [FFIV]

There are presently around $7,632 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,048,486, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,683,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.91 million in FFIV stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $705.51 million in FFIV stock with ownership of nearly 7.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F5 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in F5 Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV] by around 3,764,242 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 5,164,563 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 46,759,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,688,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIV stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 599,539 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,802 shares during the same period.