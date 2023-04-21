F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Stock trading around $11.82 per share: What’s Next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] closed the trading session at $11.82 on 04/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.60, while the highest price level was $11.91. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that F.N.B. Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Maintains Strong Liquidity and Capital Position with Stable Deposit Balances and Record Revenue.

Return on Average Assets of 1.4% and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) of 20%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.43 percent and weekly performance of 2.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, FNB reached to a volume of 4017773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $16 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59.

FNB stock trade performance evaluation

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.74, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 12.78 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,232 million, or 78.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,237,170, which is approximately 5.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,064,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.69 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $342.38 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 7.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 21,361,388 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 14,446,415 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 242,126,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,934,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,765,945 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,461,285 shares during the same period.