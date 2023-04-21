Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Rio Tinto Group [RIO] – find out why.

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] loss -2.76% on the last trading session, reaching $67.30 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: “We continue to make steady progress with our highest ever first quarter shipments achieved in the Pilbara iron ore business. Through the ongoing deployment of our Safe Production System we expect to see a sustainable lift in operating performance across our global portfolio over time, in line with improvements already achieved.

“We remain focused on disciplined growth in materials the world needs for the energy transition, delivering first sustainable production from the underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia and progressing early works on the Rincon lithium project in Argentina. We advanced the Simandou high grade iron ore project in Guinea with our partners, and entered into an agreement for a joint venture to unlock La Granja in Peru, one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in the world.

Rio Tinto Group represents 1.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.27 billion with the latest information. RIO stock price has been found in the range of $66.91 to $68.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 4302411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $74.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.57, while it was recorded at 68.94 for the last single week of trading, and 64.58 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $9,740 million, or 11.10% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 16,851,661, which is approximately 20.172% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,424,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $998.32 million in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $756.59 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,787,847 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 8,933,972 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 113,012,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,734,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,235,729 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,812,863 shares during the same period.