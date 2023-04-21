Evercore ISI slashes price target on Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] – find out why.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIG] gained 0.16% or 0.01 points to close at $6.16 with a heavy trading volume of 6232897 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM that Trean Insurance Group Receives Stockholder Approval of Proposed Merger.

Transaction Anticipated to Close in April 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $6.16, the shares rose to $6.17 and dropped to $6.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIG points out that the company has recorded 79.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -190.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 251.76K shares, TIG reached to a volume of 6232897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Trean Insurance Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on TIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trean Insurance Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for TIG stock

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, TIG shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.86 for Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.64. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.91.

Return on Total Capital for TIG is now -14.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.44. Additionally, TIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] managed to generate an average of -$191,730 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]

There are presently around $85 million, or 77.50% of TIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIG stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,411,934, which is approximately 254.352% of the company’s market cap and around 16.43% of the total institutional ownership; NEXPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,257,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 million in TIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.73 million in TIG stock with ownership of nearly 8.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trean Insurance Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Trean Insurance Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TIG] by around 6,813,878 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,275,653 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 303,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,785,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,218,258 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,901,444 shares during the same period.