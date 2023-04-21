Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] moved down -0.26: Why It’s Important

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] traded at a low on 04/20/23, posting a -0.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.69. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM that Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the first quarter of 2023 of $0.49 per unit, or $1.96 per unit on an annualized basis.

This quarterly distribution will be paid May 12, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business April 28, 2023. This distribution represents a 5.4 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the first quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3443678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at 0.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.32%.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $57.62 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 3443678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.99, while it was recorded at 26.87 for the last single week of trading, and 25.46 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.39.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.97. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $745,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $15,441 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: MARQUARD & BAHLS AG with ownership of 36,947,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.74% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 27,987,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $748.94 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $688.78 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -46.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 556 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 43,088,321 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 46,654,600 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 487,268,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,011,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,519,143 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,564,892 shares during the same period.