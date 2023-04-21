EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $13

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.23%.

Over the last 12 months, ENLC stock dropped by -3.72%. The one-year EnLink Midstream LLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.69. The average equity rating for ENLC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $4.78 billion, with 471.00 million shares outstanding and 244.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ENLC stock reached a trading volume of 2068520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ENLC stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ENLC shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ENLC Stock Performance Analysis:

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, ENLC shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EnLink Midstream LLC Fundamentals:

EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,159 million, or 92.50% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 47,883,103, which is approximately 3.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 28,229,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.36 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $154.77 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly 3.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnLink Midstream LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 18,506,560 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 16,431,306 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 175,717,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,655,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,893,072 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,350 shares during the same period.