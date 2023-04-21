DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $80

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] traded at a low on 04/20/23, posting a -1.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.29. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DuPont to Source Renewable Energy Through Wind Energy Center in Texas.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center, a wind energy project resulting from a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is operational and generating clean, renewable energy.

The Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center, located in Upton County, Texas, will generate 135 megawatts of new wind power capacity or approximately 528,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. It will deliver the clean energy equivalent to avoiding the carbon emissions from more than 81,000 passenger cars driven each year, or the annual electricity consumption of nearly 70,000 homes. Appaloosa Run Wind Energy Center provides many economic benefits for Upton County, including enhancements to local roads, schools and services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2591275 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for DD stock reached $32.63 billion, with 477.20 million shares outstanding and 453.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 2591275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $85.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DD stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 92 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.71, while it was recorded at 70.95 for the last single week of trading, and 64.82 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.98. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of $44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 12.71%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $25,661 million, or 75.00% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,097,386, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,048,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.68 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -3.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 21,978,652 shares. Additionally, 605 investors decreased positions by around 21,708,100 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 316,664,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,350,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,109,610 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,541 shares during the same period.