Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Stock trading around $10.90 per share: What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.935 during the day while it closed the day at $10.90. The company report on March 22, 2023 at 5:54 PM that Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 8.00%.

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 7.75% to 8.00% effective tomorrow, March 23, 2023.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock has also gained 3.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DB stock has declined by -14.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.58% and lost -5.38% year-on date.

The market cap for DB stock reached $21.24 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 2784894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $12.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 386.51.

DB stock trade performance evaluation

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,208 million, or 39.92% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: AMUNDI with ownership of 74,312,828, which is approximately 10.234% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,708,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $813.74 million in DB stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $778.61 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly -5.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 53,867,960 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 52,557,405 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 455,881,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,307,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,303,368 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 13,208,746 shares during the same period.