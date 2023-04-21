Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell -8.19% so far this year. What now?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] loss -2.98% or -2.08 points to close at $67.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3572578 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Datadog Launches New Data Center in Japan.

With the opening of the data center, Datadog customers and partners can store their data in Japan and meet local data residency requirements and preferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the launch of its new data center. Located in Tokyo, Japan, the data center is Datadog’s first in Asia and adds to existing locations in the United States, Europe and AWS GovCloud.

It opened the trading session at $68.23, the shares rose to $68.58 and dropped to $67.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded -17.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 3572578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $101.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 56.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.29, while it was recorded at 68.84 for the last single week of trading, and 82.96 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +79.25. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.99.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.38. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$10,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 33.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $15,913 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,572,643, which is approximately 1.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,944,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 23,270,463 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 22,251,662 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 183,257,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,780,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,095,876 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,169,827 shares during the same period.