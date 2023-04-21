Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell -6.42% so far this year. What now?

Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE: CCI] closed the trading session at $126.93 on 04/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $126.19, while the highest price level was $131.43. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Crown Castle Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Maintains Outlook for Full Year 2023.

Chart 1.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.42 percent and weekly performance of -5.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CCI reached to a volume of 3629351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $153.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Crown Castle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $153 to $152, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on CCI stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CCI shares from 191 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

CCI stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.63, while it was recorded at 130.87 for the last single week of trading, and 147.12 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Crown Castle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.35. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] managed to generate an average of $335,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Crown Castle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc. go to -7.26%.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,835 million, or 93.10% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,123,369, which is approximately 0.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,009,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in CCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.75 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 721 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE:CCI] by around 23,170,174 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 24,324,371 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 348,128,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,622,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,984,650 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 976,284 shares during the same period.