Comerica Incorporated [CMA] Revenue clocked in at $2.67 billion, down -31.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.97%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 6:46 AM that Comerica Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its first quarter 2023 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica’s website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the first quarter 2023 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:.

Over the last 12 months, CMA stock dropped by -49.15%. The one-year Comerica Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.16. The average equity rating for CMA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.19 billion, with 131.00 million shares outstanding and 130.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, CMA stock reached a trading volume of 5422878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comerica Incorporated [CMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $61.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Comerica Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Comerica Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica Incorporated is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.48.

CMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, CMA shares dropped by -5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.52, while it was recorded at 45.17 for the last single week of trading, and 68.97 for the last 200 days.

CMA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica Incorporated go to -10.70%.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,193 million, or 84.90% of CMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,061,475, which is approximately 5.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,168,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.99 million in CMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $368.31 million in CMA stock with ownership of nearly 1.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

252 institutional holders increased their position in Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA] by around 13,647,972 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 13,250,341 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 83,387,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,286,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274,522 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,358,135 shares during the same period.