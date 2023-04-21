Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] is 43.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] price surged by 6.09 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on February 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Benitec Biopharma Releases Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

First subject enrolled into the OPMD clinical development program.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A sum of 3122877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 294.12K shares. Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.221 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

The one-year BNTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.0. The average equity rating for BNTC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

BNTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, BNTC shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2439, while it was recorded at 0.2300 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3816 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benitec Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -24457.53 and a Gross Margin at -449.32. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24942.47.

Return on Total Capital for BNTC is now -149.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.14. Additionally, BNTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 58.40% of BNTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 10,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.93% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 796,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in BNTC stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in BNTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benitec Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BNTC] by around 1,713,078 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,728,031 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,664,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,105,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,011,571 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,570,084 shares during the same period.