Bank OZK [OZK] fell -7.44% so far this year. What now?

Bank OZK [NASDAQ: OZK] closed the trading session at $37.08 on 04/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.445, while the highest price level was $37.77. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Bank OZK First Quarter 2023 Management Comments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.44 percent and weekly performance of 9.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, OZK reached to a volume of 3973195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank OZK [OZK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OZK shares is $42.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OZK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank OZK shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank OZK stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $42, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OZK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank OZK is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for OZK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.21.

OZK stock trade performance evaluation

Bank OZK [OZK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, OZK shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OZK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Bank OZK [OZK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.35, while it was recorded at 35.68 for the last single week of trading, and 41.25 for the last 200 days.

Bank OZK [OZK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank OZK [OZK] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.36. Bank OZK’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.86.

Return on Total Capital for OZK is now 12.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank OZK [OZK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.13. Additionally, OZK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank OZK [OZK] managed to generate an average of $213,205 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank OZK [OZK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OZK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank OZK go to 12.00%.

Bank OZK [OZK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,702 million, or 79.00% of OZK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OZK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,096,499, which is approximately 0.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,556,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.56 million in OZK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $393.1 million in OZK stock with ownership of nearly 2.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in Bank OZK [NASDAQ:OZK] by around 6,714,097 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 5,540,817 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 86,648,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,903,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OZK stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,118 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 388,698 shares during the same period.