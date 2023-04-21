Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Revenue clocked in at $18.01 billion, up 11.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $127.44 on 04/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $126.26, while the highest price level was $129.64.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.42 percent and weekly performance of -3.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 2449062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $180.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $200, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BIDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 70.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -16.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.00, while it was recorded at 129.41 for the last single week of trading, and 127.18 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +48.30. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.88. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $196,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 5.88%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,396 million, or 31.90% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 9,470,484, which is approximately -0.732% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 6,337,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.17 million in BIDU stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $437.75 million in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 10.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 15,231,024 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 17,006,650 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 48,882,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,119,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,442,897 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,785,058 shares during the same period.