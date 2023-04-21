American Express Company [AXP] Stock trading around $163.28 per share: What’s Next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] price plunged by -1.01 percent to reach at -$1.67. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that American Express First-Quarter Revenue Increased 22% to Record $14.3 Billion, Driven Primarily by Strong Card Member Spending.

Company Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Revenue and EPS Guidance.

First-Quarter Earnings Per Share Was $2.40, as Company Continued to Execute Against Its Growth Plan.

A sum of 10830838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. American Express Company shares reached a high of $163.75 and dropped to a low of $154.01 until finishing in the latest session at $163.28.

The one-year AXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.29. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $186.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.18, while it was recorded at 163.91 for the last single week of trading, and 155.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Express Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

AXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

American Express Company [AXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103,254 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,283,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.8 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.5 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 894 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 19,480,171 shares. Additionally, 859 investors decreased positions by around 24,078,959 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 582,415,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 625,974,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,228 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,809,215 shares during the same period.