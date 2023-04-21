Alignment Healthcare Inc. [ALHC] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -56.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Alignment Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ALHC] loss -2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $5.12 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alignment Healthcare to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. represents 182.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $998.25 million with the latest information. ALHC stock price has been found in the range of $4.88 to $5.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 945.32K shares, ALHC reached a trading volume of 3486318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALHC shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alignment Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Alignment Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALHC stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALHC shares from 18 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alignment Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. [ALHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.26. With this latest performance, ALHC shares dropped by -14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.95 for Alignment Healthcare Inc. [ALHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alignment Healthcare Inc. [ALHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.97. Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.43.

Return on Total Capital for ALHC is now -29.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alignment Healthcare Inc. [ALHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.44. Additionally, ALHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alignment Healthcare Inc. [ALHC] managed to generate an average of -$144,300 per employee.Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $851 million, or 84.20% of ALHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALHC stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 60,993,323, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WARBURG PINCUS LLC, holding 17,922,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.27 million in ALHC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $88.55 million in ALHC stock with ownership of nearly 0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alignment Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Alignment Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ALHC] by around 13,305,516 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,163,838 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 140,366,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,835,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALHC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,462,483 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,737,083 shares during the same period.