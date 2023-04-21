Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] Is Currently 40.48 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, up 40.48%. The company report on February 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM that AEMD: New CRO to Help Advance Studies; Expanded Team to Facilitate Efforts.

By M. Marin.

Aethlon Medical Inc. stock is now 114.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEMD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.72 and lowest of $0.4074 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.46, which means current price is +111.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 948.38K shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 33431156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 978.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has AEMD stock performed recently?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.43. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 53.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.81 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4424, while it was recorded at 0.4383 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6515 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3542.53 and a Gross Margin at +47.57. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3540.90.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -77.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.26. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$744,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.80% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 203,911, which is approximately -80.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 169,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in AEMD stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $59000.0 in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 895.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 571,102 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,241,653 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 478,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,334,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,656 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 355,475 shares during the same period.