XPO Inc. [XPO] Is Currently 0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

XPO Inc. [NYSE: XPO] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.58 at the close of the session, up 0.85%. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that XPO Honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer.

“XPO stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. “The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – and even in this highly competitive environment, XPO distinguished itself as a leader among veteran employers and should be commended,” Altman said.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XPO Inc. stock is now 3.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPO Stock saw the intraday high of $34.77 and lowest of $33.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.06, which means current price is +19.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 1924956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPO Inc. [XPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $45.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for XPO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $44 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for XPO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on XPO stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for XPO shares from 45 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XPO stock performed recently?

XPO Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.92 for XPO Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.05, while it was recorded at 33.75 for the last single week of trading, and 33.41 for the last 200 days.

XPO Inc. [XPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. XPO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 11.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.65. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $8,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.XPO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for XPO Inc. [XPO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Inc. go to -2.40%.

Insider trade positions for XPO Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $3,767 million, or 93.10% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 12,675,369, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,244,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $388.85 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $371.79 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 3.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 13,593,162 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 8,949,609 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 86,393,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,935,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,290,457 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,126,077 shares during the same period.