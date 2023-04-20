why Urban Edge Properties [UE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.25

Urban Edge Properties [NYSE: UE] closed the trading session at $14.76 on 04/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.26, while the highest price level was $14.80. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Urban Edge to Highlight Growth Strategy at Investor Day Today.

Updates Outlook for 2023 and Provides Three-Year FFO Target of $1.35 Per Share.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) will outline the Company’s compelling growth opportunities and provide an update on its business strategy and financial outlook at its Investor Day being held in New York City today. Chairman and CEO Jeff Olson, along with other members of the executive leadership team, will discuss the Company’s irreplaceable retail real estate portfolio focused on the supply constrained D.C. to Boston corridor, highly visible growth plan, low-risk active redevelopment and retenanting pipeline, and strong balance sheet, all underpinning the Company’s growth targets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.76 percent and weekly performance of 2.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, UE reached to a volume of 2386737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban Edge Properties [UE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UE shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Urban Edge Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Edge Properties stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Edge Properties is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for UE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for UE in the course of the last twelve months was 62.22.

UE stock trade performance evaluation

Urban Edge Properties [UE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, UE shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Urban Edge Properties [UE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.82, while it was recorded at 14.45 for the last single week of trading, and 14.97 for the last 200 days.

Urban Edge Properties [UE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Edge Properties [UE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.08 and a Gross Margin at +37.91. Urban Edge Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.60.

Return on Total Capital for UE is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.13. Additionally, UE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] managed to generate an average of $401,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Urban Edge Properties [UE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Edge Properties go to 4.30%.

Urban Edge Properties [UE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,705 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,212,975, which is approximately 1.175% of the company’s market cap and around 3.31% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,629,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.97 million in UE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $162.96 million in UE stock with ownership of nearly 0.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Edge Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Edge Properties [NYSE:UE] by around 6,734,655 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 6,635,948 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 102,171,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,541,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,143,362 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 752,095 shares during the same period.